Gordon Hayward might have revealed a troubling fact while speaking with reporters Friday.

The Boston Celtics forward noted how, despite a long layoff due to the coronavirus pandemic, he still experiences soreness in his left foot.

Celtics fans certainly will remember how it began: Hayward’s gruesome, season-ending injury during his first-ever game with the organization in 2017. It impacted the majority of his 2018-19 season and caused him to miss time in December 2019, as well.

The 2016-17 NBA All-Star isn’t exactly sure why the issue continues, though.

“I wish that I had an answer to why it is a little sore,” Hayward said, as transcribed by MassLive.com’s Tom Westerholm. “I think a lot of it relates to just the injury that I had. I’ve been training pretty much this whole time. Not full-go, obviously, since I haven’t had a court the whole time, but I have been trying to stay fit. I’ve been resting, but at the same time not resting. Kind of like a maintenance-type thing.

“Everything is definitely a lot better,” Hayward continued. “There is no doubt about that. For sure, I’m feeling great, it’s just the foot still is a little sore. It is what it is.”

The Celtics certainly hope Hayward can put that soreness to the side, as they’ll benefit from having him on the floor when the NBA season resumes in Orlando later this month.

Hayward, however, did say there’s a possibility he’ll be leaving the team for a period of time for the birth of his child, which could take place during Boston’s playoff run.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images