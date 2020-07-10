Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jaylen Brown most certainly will be sleeping soundly while at Disney.

The Boston Celtics arrived in Orlando, Fla. on Wednesday as the NBA’s season resumption looms, and the 23-year-old took to Instagram to show off his hyperbaric sleep chamber in his hotel room.

Brown brought the portable device from Boston to Florida and its health benefits range from improving physical conditioning to even helping heal injuries.

