Jaylen Brown isn’t exactly known as a sharp shooter.

An explosive athlete with exceptional abilities to get to the rim and defend? Yes, for sure. But there’s always room to get better.

And Brown certainly has seen a lot of improvement with his shot this season.

That development was clear Monday as the Celtics posted a video of the wing shooting around in practice, pulling up from the opposite 3-point line and draining the basket.

“😳 JB’s hitting shots from the OTHER three-point line with ease‬,” the team’s Instagram caption read.

And for his celebration, Brown made it clear he’s also working on his acrobatics.

We can’t wait to see if he tries to pull that off in a game when the Celtics return July 31.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images