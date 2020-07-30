Jaylen Brown has been exemplary in his handling of off-the-court issues in recent months.

And the Boston Celtics guard spoke out on another important one Wednesday — voting.

“I want to continue to demand justice for Breonna Taylor. I want that to continue to be reiterated while I’m down here,” Brown told reporters from the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla. “Also, I want to encourage people in my community to get out and vote — not just for the presidential elections, but state representatives, elected officials, etc. I think there is a lot of power in coming together and voting, especially in the black community. Politicians have made empty promises to the black community year after year after year. They think that is OK and acceptable and it’s not.

“So, I want to emphasize that we got to continue to vote. We got to come together, use our power, utilize it in the right manner. And I want to inspire people in Georgia, where I’m from, Marietta, … Boston, Massachusetts, Dorchester, Roxbury, Oakland, East Oakland, West Oakland, wherever my influence reaches I want people to continue to vote. There’s a lot of power in exercising that. And we got to use it…”

You can listen to Brown’s full statement below, courtesy of NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg.

Get out and vote let’s make it a trend 💯 https://t.co/kXSndepRxf — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) July 30, 2020

Powerful.

Brown and the Celtics will begin the first of eight seeding games on Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images