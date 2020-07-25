A main goal of the NBA’s return was to keep the attention on movements for racial equality sweeping the nation, and not let games overshadow them.

And after Jaylen Brown got the Boston Celtics off to a good start by scoring nine points in 16 first-half minutes against the Oklahoma City Thunder, he took time after the scrimmage to discuss the Black Lives Matter march he organized in May in Atlanta.

Brown, 23, was asked in his post-game media availability about his protest and whether he realizes the power of his platform.

“I think it confirmed what I already knew,” Brown said, via NBC Sports Boston. “I didn’t know how it was going to turn out. To be honest, I was like, my first time organizing anything. It was a great experience. Unfortunately, some people got arrested. It was a peaceful protest.”

Brown also touched on whey he felt compelled to drive 15 hours to his native Atlanta to organize the march.

“As a unit, the relationship between our society, people of color, and our police force and their relationship needs to improve, because it really isn’t there,” Brown said. “There is no relationship. Like, people where I’m from, I’ve got family members, brothers, sisters, who have never called the police ever for no type of protection.

“And for us, we need to feel more comfortable that the people that are paid with our tax dollars to protect us that that’s what they’re going to do, is to protect and serve. Overall, I think those relationships need to improve, because they’re not there.”

We weren't able to bring you @FCHWPO's message on TV tonight discussing his experience organizing a social justice movement, so here is his entire answer following tonight's scrimmage. pic.twitter.com/uKlBNQfHyV — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) July 25, 2020

This wasn’t the first time Brown opened up about these issues since being down in Orlando, as he wrapped up an availability last Sunday calling for justice for Breonna Taylor.

And you can assume it won’t be the last time, either.

