Before the Boston Celtics depart for Orlando, Fla. to resume the NBA season, Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum on Tuesday got some work in at the Auerbach Center.

Speaking to media, Smart spoke to how he believes Tatum could go on to become one of the best players in the history of the NBA. Meanwhile, Tatum discussed his decision to not opt out of the league’s return.

But besides their media availabilities, the Celtics also shared some pretty sweet slow-motion footage from the duo’s workout today. Between clips of Smart bench pressing and Tatum throwing up side-step 3-pointers, the video doesn’t even need any audio to get fans hyped up for the season.

And we’d be remiss to not mention, Tatum’s sneaker choice was on point.

Some Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum footage from today, via the Celtics: pic.twitter.com/eHnq4B2bAM — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) July 7, 2020

Jayson Tatum was wearing his Air Jordan XXXIV “International Women’s Day” editions today. pic.twitter.com/7bjKr3tYjX — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) July 7, 2020

The Celtics return to play Friday, July 31 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images