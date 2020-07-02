Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced much of the world’s population into self-quarantine for some time in the last six months.

NBA players were among the first in the United States to begin self-quarantine after the league suspended its 2019-20 season March 11 due to the virus. And while some chose to get stuck inside alone, others found a buddy to quarantine with.

Take Kemba Walker and Grant Williams, for example. The Boston Celtics teammates decided to hole up at Walker’s home in North Carolina, where they bonded quite a bit.

“He was great, man. We had a great time,” Walker told reporters Wednesday, per MassLive’s John Karalis. “We got really close over the quarantine. I enjoyed it.”

Williams apparently enjoyed Walker’s company, as well.

“He’s great because he’s comfortable,” Williams said. “He’s very to himself. He relaxes a lot and takes care of himself. He’s not really high maintenance or anything like that. So he’s a great dude. In general, he’s one of the best human beings I’ve met throughout this process. He’s a genuine guy. So all he does really is just relax, play games and watch film, basically. Do everything he can working out too, so that’s about all.”

Williams was a bit worried Walker wouldn’t want to room with him considering how talkative he can be. But Walker laughed off that notion.

“He’s not as much of a talker as people would think,” Walker said. “He likes his alone time.”

Hopefully, this newfound chemistry will give the Celtics an extra boost when play resumes at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla. in July.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images