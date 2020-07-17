Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker was held out of practice Wednesday, and it prompted many to question if his knee was actually OK.

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens kept a positive outlook, noting the team wanted to take Walker’s return one day at a time to make sure he’s fully healthy for the playoffs.

Walker himself weighed in Thursday while speaking with the media after he went through portions of practice.

The 2020 All-Star expressed that while his situation was frustrating, he remains confident that he’s getting healthier.

“It’s definitely frustrating… but I’m not really concerned much,” Walker said, per Forbes’ Chris Grenham. “I think I’m trending upwards… getting closer to a return.”

Walked added that he feels good about the team’s cautious plan.

The Celtics officially will resume their season July 31 against the Milwaukee Bucks, their first of eight seeding games before the NBA Playoffs.

