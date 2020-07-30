Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kemba Walker appears to be progressing positively from his knee injury.

The Celtics guard has been dealing with a nagging knee issue this season that’s caused him to miss some time during his first season in Boston. And even though he wasn’t 100 percent heading into the NBA’s bubble environment in Orlando, Fla., it’s getting stronger by the day.

And head coach Brad Stevens sees the improvement and provided a positive update on Walker during an appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak & Bertrand” on Wednesday.

“His knee is the strongest its been since he got here in September,” he said, per Boston Sports Journal’s Brian Robb.

As for his playing time, Stevens won’t play Walker at full strength for the first few games when the C’s return to the court Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks.

“He will play limited minutes in the first few games with the idea of building him up, hopefully with no setbacks, to the point where he can play normal minutes in playoff games,” he said, via Robb.

Walker also had a great practice Wednesday.

Kemba Walker went through a full hard practice today and Brad Stevens said he came out of it great. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) July 29, 2020

That’s certainly a good way to handle Walker, especially with the NBA not going directly into playoffs. And the Celtics will need their guard at as close to 100 percent as possible as they compete for Banner 18.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images