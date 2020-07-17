The Boston Celtics have earned some noteworthy recognition.

The Celtics had five players named to ESPN’s list of the “50 best players in Orlando.” No other team had five while the Oklahoma City Thunder, Toronto Raptors, Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers had four each.

Here’s which Celtics players were named to the list, and where they were ranked by the Worldwide Leader:

38. Marcus Smart

A versatile defender who can guard bigger opponents and rack up steals, Smart ranks in the NBA’s top 30 in the defensive rating of ESPN’s real plus-minus (RPM). He also has added enough scoring to keep defenses honest, hitting a career-high 2.4 3-pointers per game this season. — Kevin Pelton

36. Gordon Hayward

Hayward spent last season knocking off the rust accumulated from the leg and ankle injury that sidelined him the season before, but he has quietly been very good for Boston this season. He is averaging 17.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists with a 56.3% effective field goal percentage. If the Celtics are going to make it out of the East, Hayward needs to continue to play at that level. — Tim Bontemps

25. Jaylen Brown

Brown responded well to a larger role this season, averaging career bests in scoring (20.4 PPG), rebounds (6.4) and field goal percentage (49.0%). Plus, he’s one of six players in NBA history to have multiple 30-point playoff games at age 21 or younger, something the Celtics will count on this postseason. — Tim MacMahon

20. Kemba Walker

Walker has taken on a lower usage rate this season, which has allowed teammates Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to move into leadership roles. To advance in the playoffs, however, the Celtics will need Walker’s ability to create good looks for himself and his teammates in pressure situations. — Andre Snellings

13. Jayson Tatum

Tatum was playing some of his best basketball when the season was suspended, averaging 29.2 PPG with a true shooting percentage of 60.8% in February and March. Still, one big question remains: Can Tatum put up prolific numbers against the Bucks’ dominant defense? Milwaukee held him to an average of 12.0 points on 36.4% shooting while eliminating Boston in last season’s playoffs. — Tim MacMahon

The C’s hope that talent and depth will be leading factors behind a deep playoff run, after getting their eight seeding games, of course. Boston will face the Milwaukee Bucks on July 31 in the first of said games.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images