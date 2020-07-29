Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Michelle Obama recently held a call with several NBA and WNBA players Sunday about using their platform to create change.

And it really resonated with Marcus Smart.

The Boston Celtics guard spoke with reporters Tuesday and shed some light about what the former First Lady told the participants, and how it was a crucial call.

“The call was very important for us and it was a great call,” Smart said, via MassLive. “To have somebody like Michelle Obama take her time to show up and give us courage and educate us even more, to help us with what we’ve got going, and guys are really taking it seriously, and you gotta take your hat off to everybody really, really working as hard as they can to make their voices be heard.”

Smart has been vocal about wanting change and bringing even more awareness to Breonna Taylor, the EMT killed by Louisville, K.Y. police while she slept in her home. He answered every question in a recent presser with “Justice for Breonna Taylor.”

The WNBA has her full name on their jerseys, as well.

“All we’re trying to do is make our voices be heard and get justice for the right things,” Smart said, via MassLive.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images