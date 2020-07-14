Kara Lawson won’t be riding it out with the Boston Celtics in the NBA’s bubble down in Orlando, Fla. this summer.
Instead, Lawson soon will be off to Durham, N.C.
Lawson, who joined the Celtics as an assistant coach in late June of last year, was hired as the new head coach of the Duke women’s basketball team over the weekend. The former NCAA and WNBA standout will become the program’s first Black head coach.
While Lawson surely must be thrilled for her new opportunity, it’s clear she’ll miss the C’s, as evidenced by her latest Instagram. Lawson on Tuesday shared a photo with the entire Celtics team, who surprised her by rocking Duke shirts.
View this post on Instagram
It’s been an emotional few days for me. And, while I couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity in front of me at Duke University, I would be remiss if I didn’t talk about the team I’m leaving behind. These men have changed my life. I have loved my time with the Boston Celtics. Our players are authentic, intelligent, creative and passionate men. They motivated me every day to be my best for them. They surprised me last night by all wearing @DukeWBB T-shirts for an incredible show of support before I head to Durham. I cried. They would probably laugh and tell you I’ve cried a lot these last few days but I will tell you having relationships with players that move you to those kinds of emotions is the most meaningful pursuit one can have as a coach. I love them and I will miss them.
Now that’s a great send-off.
The Celtics will replace Lawson in the bubble with Brandon Bailey, who’s in the midst of his first season as an assistant coach with Boston after serving as the Maine Red Claws’ head coach for two campaigns. The C’s are set to resume regular-season action July 31.
More Celtics: Who ESPN Believes Could Be Boston’s “Potential Surprise Player” In Season Restart
Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images