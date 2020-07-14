Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kara Lawson won’t be riding it out with the Boston Celtics in the NBA’s bubble down in Orlando, Fla. this summer.

Instead, Lawson soon will be off to Durham, N.C.

Lawson, who joined the Celtics as an assistant coach in late June of last year, was hired as the new head coach of the Duke women’s basketball team over the weekend. The former NCAA and WNBA standout will become the program’s first Black head coach.

While Lawson surely must be thrilled for her new opportunity, it’s clear she’ll miss the C’s, as evidenced by her latest Instagram. Lawson on Tuesday shared a photo with the entire Celtics team, who surprised her by rocking Duke shirts.

Now that’s a great send-off.

The Celtics will replace Lawson in the bubble with Brandon Bailey, who’s in the midst of his first season as an assistant coach with Boston after serving as the Maine Red Claws’ head coach for two campaigns. The C’s are set to resume regular-season action July 31.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images