Within a month of the NBA’s suspending its season due to concerns over COVID-19, the Boston Celtics suffered two close losses to the Houston Rockets.

And on Tuesday, Boston will get a rematch in their final scrimmage before meaningful seeding games begin on Thursday, July 30. But coach Brad Stevens is resting the team’s main contributors in favor of the “Summer Celtics.”

Available players for the scrimmage include:

Carsen Edwards

Tacko Fall

Javonte Green

Romeo Langford

Semi Ojeleye

Vincent Poirier

Brad Wanamaker

Tremont Waters

Grant Williams

Robert Williams III

Meanwhile, Kemba Walker, Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward, Jayson Tatum, Daniel Theis, Marcus Smart and Enes Kanter all get a rest day.

And with the Celtics resuming their season against league MVP favorite Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, they need all the rest they can get.

