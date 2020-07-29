Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics are taking full advantage of the opportunity to display social justice messages on the backs of their jerseys when the NBA season resumes.

It appears every single member of the Celtics has chosen to don one of the 29 phrases the NBA and NBPA reportedly agreed on as the league looks to spread awareness on a variety of issues.

The team revealed Wednesday what message each player will wear in place of his name upon returning to the hardwood Friday night against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Here’s the complete list, as compiled by The Boston Globe’s Nicole Yang:

The Celtics have chosen the messages to be worn on the backs of their jerseys: pic.twitter.com/9mwheXY8Gz — Nicole Yang (@nicolecyang) July 29, 2020

And here’s a look at the jerseys, via the Celtics’ official Twitter account:

Freedom⁣.

Love Us.

Enough.

Black Lives Matter. pic.twitter.com/3ULhri9fxt — Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 29, 2020

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images