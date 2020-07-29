The Boston Celtics are taking full advantage of the opportunity to display social justice messages on the backs of their jerseys when the NBA season resumes.

It appears every single member of the Celtics has chosen to don one of the 29 phrases the NBA and NBPA reportedly agreed on as the league looks to spread awareness on a variety of issues.

The team revealed Wednesday what message each player will wear in place of his name upon returning to the hardwood Friday night against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Here’s the complete list, as compiled by The Boston Globe’s Nicole Yang:

And here’s a look at the jerseys, via the Celtics’ official Twitter account:

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images