The Boston Celtics will kick off their seeding round slate against the top team in the Eastern Conference.
Boston will meet the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night in both teams’ first seeding round game inside the NBA bubble.
The Celtics currently sit third in the East with a 43-21 record, while Milwaukee is first at 53-12.
Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Bucks online and on TV:
When: Friday, July 31, at 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: WatchESPN
Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images