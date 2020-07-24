Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the first time since mid-March, Boston fans on Friday will be able to enjoy a night of Celtics basketball.

The Celtics will play three scrimmages before their 2019-20 season resumes July 31. This slate begins with a matchup against Chris Paul and the Oklahoma City Thunder inside the NBA’s “bubble” in Orlando, Fla.

Boston only is expected to be without Kemba Walker for the exhibition contest against OKC. The team is being cautious with the star point guard as he works his way back from a knee injury.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Thunder online:

When: Friday, July 24 at 5 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV, NBC Sports Boston

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images