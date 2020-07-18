Charlie McAvoy just wants to play hockey again.

The 22-year-old Boston Bruins blue liner is in a different point of his life than many other veterans throughout both the league and the locker room. So when McAvoy was asked just how he thinks he’ll react to the Toronto bubble with his Bruins teammates, he had no complaints.

“I kind of just look back to last year and I just thought about really what I was doing in the playoffs, and it kind of just occurred to me how simple life was during that time,” McAvoy told reporters Saturday. “That run we had, I would get up, go to the rink, practice, I’d sleep, I’d eat, go play games, come home, sleep, eat. Like just rinse, repeat. There really wasn’t much extra curricular stuff. I enjoyed going out to dinner and that would be something that kind of became a little ritual. I’d find a spot, and my superstitious self, if we won I’d go back there and stuff like that. So, I guess that will be taken away.

“But I don’t think for me, obviously I don’t want to speak out of turn, I don’t have a wife or kids or anything and that’s going to be really hard, I can’t really imagine for those guys I’m sure it will be difficult,” McAvoy continued. “But for me, I think It’ll be fine. I’m going to bring my Xbox, the iPad and stuff. I got a few shows I got to catch up on. So, I think I’ll be fine.

“But really when you’re in that zone and you’re just playing hockey and you know the importance of every single game, you’re just taking care of yourself every single day and you’re maximizing rest and recovery. And I think, for that, I think we’ll have everything we need. You got a bed, you got a room, you got a place you can relax and take care of yourself. … I don’t know what we’ll be walking into, but I’m not really worried about it. I’m sure it will be fine. Just excited to play hockey, that’s what we’re all looking forward too.”

“We have some unfinished business and we’re getting a chance to see this thing through." – @CMcAvoy44 pic.twitter.com/PWGgnjVMZp — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) July 18, 2020

We can’t wait to see out out there either, Charlie.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports