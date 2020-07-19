Charlie McAvoy was pleased to see the NHL’s newly-extended Collective Bargaining Agreement had passed.

And a big reason behind it was due to the potential opportunity the Boston Bruins defenseman could have with USA Hockey.

The CBA, which will now will run through the 2025-26 season, will allow NHL players to represent their countries in the Olympics in both 2022 and 2026, something they were unable to do in 2018.

The 22-year-old McAvoy was asked about his thoughts on the development, especially after having skated with five U.S. national teams, including two U.S. Men’s National Teams.

“I think it’s definitely a goal of mine. I know that’s something that a lot of players had something to say when we were fighting for that,” McAvoy told reporters Saturday on a video call. “It seems since I was a kid, an experience like that would just be unbelievable to represent your country at an Olympics.

“That was exciting news, and I don’t want to think too far down the road here, but I mean that’s obviously a goal of mine,” McAvoy continued. “Whenever there’s a chance to represent my country I jump at it. I love playing for USA Hockey and there’s so many incredible people involved in that. If it’s something that presented itself I would just be thrilled.”

McAvoy, as he referenced himself though, has some more immediate priorities — like helping the Bruins make a run at the Stanley Cup when they resume play against the Philadelphia Flyers on Aug. 2.

The blueliner also explained that he’s seen the Bruins enter the NHL restart with a sense of “urgency” while admitting the league’s bubble in Toronto won’t have as much of an impact on him as it does other players.

