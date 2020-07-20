Fenway Park will look awfully different this season, to say the least.

The Boston Red Sox recently installed expanded dugouts and bullpen stairs at their home ballpark. The goal of both additions is to give players the ability to spread out, so as to adhere to Major League Baseball’s COVID-19 protocols.

Checkout these photos from WBZ-TV’s Joe Giza and The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham:

The Red Sox will host the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday and Wednesday for a pair of exhibition games.

Boston will open its season at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles.

