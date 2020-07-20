Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Fenway Park will look awfully different this season, to say the least.

The Boston Red Sox recently installed expanded dugouts and bullpen stairs at their home ballpark. The goal of both additions is to give players the ability to spread out, so as to adhere to Major League Baseball’s COVID-19 protocols.

Checkout these photos from WBZ-TV’s Joe Giza and The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham:

📸 Here's a look at the stairs the #RedSox installed in the bullpens so the players can go up into the bleachers and spread out. Would also work in the future when the team runs out of relievers and needs to take a fan out of the stands to pitch #WBZ pic.twitter.com/pvFZvqLQn9 — Joe Giza (@JoeGiza) July 20, 2020

Lots more dugout now. pic.twitter.com/Y4kd6CvoEL — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) July 15, 2020

The Red Sox will host the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday and Wednesday for a pair of exhibition games.

Boston will open its season at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images