The Boston Bruins officially are back.

Players took the ice Monday morning for Day 1 of training camp at Warrior Ice Arena. The session offered the first footage of (mostly) the full squad playing hockey together since the March 10 game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Here are some sights and sounds from a practice four months in the making:

Get excited, Bruins fans.

Boston is scheduled to resume its 2020 season Aug. 2 with a round-robin game against the Flyers. You can click here for a full breakdown of the return-to-play schedule.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images