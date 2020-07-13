The Boston Bruins officially are back.
Players took the ice Monday morning for Day 1 of training camp at Warrior Ice Arena. The session offered the first footage of (mostly) the full squad playing hockey together since the March 10 game against the Philadelphia Flyers.
Here are some sights and sounds from a practice four months in the making:
Here we go.#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/zRzrX07JTJ
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) July 13, 2020
You didn't forget where he's from, did you?@CharlieCoyle_3 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/63KuDACNJw
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) July 13, 2020
It's so good to be home.#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/gHCVlNKMx9
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) July 13, 2020
Here are some highlights of the Bruins' first training camp practice, which took place this morning in Brighton.
(Video via the team) pic.twitter.com/GjwEcxABw4
— Logan Mullen (@ByLoganMullen) July 13, 2020
Get excited, Bruins fans.
Boston is scheduled to resume its 2020 season Aug. 2 with a round-robin game against the Flyers. You can click here for a full breakdown of the return-to-play schedule.
