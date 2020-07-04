Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Cleveland Indians, like the Washington Redskins, are considering a name change.

The Indians revealed Friday the organization has had “ongoing discussions” and is determining the “best path forward” with regard to its team name.

The Redskins took the first steps toward potentially changing their name earlier Friday.

These developments come as both names — “Redskins” and “Indians” — have drawn criticism for being offensive toward Native Americans.

Here’s the Indians’ full statement:

Neither franchise has officially changed its name yet. It remains unclear when either change could take place.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images