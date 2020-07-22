Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Los Angeles Clippers have had another impact player depart from the NBA bubble on the Walt Disney World Campus.

Clippers guard Patrick Beverley left Orlando on Tuesday to address an emergency personal matter, according to ESPN. Beverley does, however, plan to return.

Beverley is the second Clippers player to leave the bubble. Forward Montrezl Harrell left due to an excused absence for a family emergency last week.

If Beverley continues to be tested regularly and return negative results, he will quarantine for four days when he returns, per NBA guidelines. If he does test positive upon return, Beverley could miss up to two weeks due to quarantine rules.

Beverley started 48 games this season and averaged 7.9 points and 5.4 rebounds.

The second-seeded Clippers play their first of eight seeding games July 30 against the top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers.

Thumbnail photo via Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Sports Images