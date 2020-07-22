The NBA is back.

Scrimmages inside the Walt Disney World bubble kick off Wednesday afternoon with a matchup between the Los Angeles Clippers and Orlando Magic. The game is one of 16 over the next few days that will be available on NBA TV, though all 33 scrimmages will be available on NBA League Pass if you have a subscription.

Rather than the normal 48-minute game length, quarters will be shortened to 10 minutes.

Here’s how and when to watch Clippers vs. Magic online and on TV:

When: Wednesday, July 22, at 3 p.m. ET
TV: NBA TV
Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBA TV

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images