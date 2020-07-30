Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

And just like that, Conor McGregor is back.

Or is he?

The former two-division UFC champion sparked rumors of a return fight Thursday when he fired off a simple, yet cryptic two-word tweet: “I accept!”

I accept! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 30, 2020

Now, we’re left to wonder what exactly McGregor is accepting.

Obviously, the natural inclination is to assume he’s eyeing a return to the octagon despite claiming in June that he’s retired from mixed martial arts. But you never quite know with The Notorious.

Maybe McGregor simply is responding to Mike Tyson’s claim that he’d beat the 32-year-old in a boxing match. Or maybe there is some legitimacy to the idea of McGregor returning to the cage, with Tony Ferguson, Anderson Silva and Khamzat Chimaev among the potential opponents tossed around on social media.

Whatever the case, this isn’t the first time McGregor has opted for such a message. As you might recall, he also tweeted “I accept” back in May when Silva challenged him to a fight.

McGregor last fought at UFC 246 in January, defeating Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone via first-round TKO in the Irishman’s first bout since losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October 2018.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images