Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

When Jamal Adams started clamoring for a trade, all speculation was that he would end up with the Cowboys.

Well, Adams reportedly has been traded, and he’s not in Dallas.

The Cowboys long were considered a suitor for Adams, who grew up in the area. He had even alluded to wanting to play for the Cowboys, so it was thought that if the Jets could make something work, he would head to Dallas.

But instead, the Jets on Saturday sent the star safety to the Seattle Seahawks.

And once that news came down, people on Twitter were quick to crush the Cowboys for not getting a deal done.

Sorry Cowboy fans pic.twitter.com/B3mzL4Z7Fs — Stephen A. Smith Burner (@SASBurnerAcct) July 25, 2020

Cowboys fans after Jamal Adams got traded to the Seahawks pic.twitter.com/g1sLXhoOkb — Freddy (@FreddyJ_23) July 25, 2020

Cowboys fans rn pic.twitter.com/x53auABasD — Big Papi (@GustavHerwitz) July 25, 2020

To be fair, the Seahawks had to give up a pretty hefty haul for Adams, so you can’t totally blame the Cowboys for not wanting to pay that price.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images