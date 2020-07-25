Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s been a while since we’ve seen a clean-shaven Craig Kimbrel.

And, well, it’s a sight to see.

The Chicago Cubs closer long has had a trademark red beard that he’s sported throughout much of his big league career. But when he warmed up in the bullpen during Friday night’s Cubs game, people quickly took notice to the fact that he shaved.

If you’re ready, go ahead and take a look.

craig kimbrel being clean-shaven is something i truly was not prepared for in the year 2020 pic.twitter.com/ebi3QiMDbN — Whitney McIntosh (@WhitneyM02) July 25, 2020

Craig Kimbrel shaved his beard. pic.twitter.com/sfMtvJ2oUP — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) July 25, 2020

Yeah, that’s going to take some getting used to.

Kimbrel still had a beard in the headshot photos he took during spring training, which means while most people grew out beards over the last few months, he went the opposite direction.

Thumbnail photo via Jon Durr/USA TODAY Sports Images