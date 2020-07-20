The United States currently finds itself amid a global pandemic, but that’s not stopping professional sports leagues, like the WNBA, from forging forward with their respective seasons.

After delaying its 2020 season by more than two months due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the WNBA is preparing to tip off its season Saturday, July 25, with a matchup between the Seattle Storm and New York Liberty. The Connecticut Sun, however, will get their first bite of the apple the following day, taking on the Minnesota Lynx in the first game of their abbreviated schedule.

The Sun are one of the WNBA teams to watch in 2020, especially after falling one game short of its first-ever championship in an epic five-game battle against the Washington Mystics in 2019. And though the team might be missing a couple of key players from last season’s roster, Connecticut is giving fans plenty to be excited about — even amid the pandemic.

Check out all of NESN.com’s preseason coverage of the Sun:

Monday, July 20 — How does WNBA’s 2020 schedule, plan impact Connecticut?

Tuesday, July 21 — Reasons to get excited about the Sun in 2020

Wednesday, July 22 — Questions facing Sun as WNBA begins season

Thursday, July 23 — Reasons why Sun are WNBA Finals contenders in 2020

Friday, July 24 — Sun roster analysis: Who will step up, surprise you in 2020

Saturday, July 25 — Top 5 Sun games to watch in 2020

Sunday, July 26 — Top 5 CT Sun storylines to watch in 2020

Thumbnail photo via Chris Poss/Connecticut Sun