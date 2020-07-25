Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Expectations aren’t where they were when the Connecticut Sun went on a WNBA Finals run in 2019.

The team looks much different this year, having returned just six players from last year’s roster thanks to trades, free agency and the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. But there will be plenty of intrigue around the Sun during a shortened 2020 season to see who steps up and how newcomers contribute.

You can find the Sun’s full schedule here, but these are the top five games we’re especially interested in:

1. Connecticut vs. Washington Mystics

Tuesday, July 28 at 7 p.m.

In the 2019 WNBA finals, the Mystics got it done in a five-game series to win their first title. And the Suns get a rematch in their second game of the season 2020 season.

Of course, this is no longer about last year. And how could it be? The Sun isn’t the only side that looks different this season, with the Mystics potentially out four starters for the return, depending on if league MVP Elena Delle Donne decides to play.

2. Seattle Storm vs. Connecticut Sun

Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 9 p.m.

All-Stars Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart sat out all of last season with respective injuries. But with the duo back in the lineup, the Storm certainly will be looking to earn its fourth WNBA title and second in three seasons.

And frankly, it will be good to see how the Sun stack up.

Atlanta Dream vs. Connecticut Sun

Monday, Aug. 10 at 6 p.m.

There’s no denying that Shekinna Sticklen and Courtney Williams will be hard to replace this year on the Sun’s lineup, as both now find themselves with the Dream via free agency and a trade, respectively. But that will make things all the more interesting when their former team comes to town for the first time since the roster moves.

Connecticut vs. New York Liberty

Saturday, Aug. 22 at 4 p.m.

One of the most exciting parts about the WNBA’s return is the debut of No. 1 overall draft pick, Sabrina Ionescu, and the Sun get to see what she’s all about at the end of August.

The Oregon Duck’s historic senior year was cut short in 2020, but achieved a legacy as the first-ever Division 1 collegiate basketball player to score 2,000 points, 1,000 assists and 1,000 rebounds.

Phoenix Mercury vs. Connecticut Sun

Monday, Aug. 26 at 10 p.m.

Games against the Mercury will be highly anticipated, as it will be the first time Connecticut newcomers DeWanna Bonner and Briann January play against their former team following separate trades this offseason.

Not to mention, Mercury added four-time WNBA All-Star Skylar Diggins-Smith in the offseason to its roster that already includes Brittney Griner. Sheesh.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images