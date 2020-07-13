The Sun have revealed its schedule for the WNBA’s abbreviated 2020 season, and there’s plenty to be excited about.

Connecticut will open its season Sunday, July 26 against former Sun guard Rachel Banham and the Minnesota Lynx at 12 p.m. ET, according to Monday’s press release. The Sun’s second game of the season, scheduled for Tuesday, July 28 at 7 p.m., will be a rematch against the Washington Mystics, who defeated Connecticut in the 2019 WNBA Finals.

The Sun will take on the Atlanta Dream in two must-watch contests this season after former Sun starters Courtney Williams and Shekinna Stricklen joined Atlanta in February. Connecticut will first play the Dream on Monday, Aug. 10 at 6 p.m. and again Friday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. when they wrap up their regular-season schedule.

The Sun’s two games against the Phoenix Mercury will be highly anticipated events, too, after DeWanna Bonner and Briann January departed this offseason via separate trades. The squads will meet for the first time Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 10 p.m. and again two weeks later for the Sun’s penultimate game of the season on Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m.

Here’s a look at the Sun’s full 2020 schedule, per the press release:

Sun., July 26 — Connecticut at Minnesota @ 12:00 p.m. on ESPN

Tue., July 28 — Washington at Connecticut @ 7:00 p.m.

Thu., July 30 — Connecticut at Los Angeles @ 10:00 p.m. on ESPN

Sat., Aug. 1 — Minnesota at Connecticut @ 4:00 p.m.

Tue., Aug 4 — Connecticut at Seattle @ 9:00 p.m. on ESPN2

Thu., Aug 6 — Connecticut at Dallas @ 8:00 p.m. ​

Sat., Aug. 8 — Chicago at Connecticut @ 5:00 p.m. ​

Mon., Aug. 10 — Connecticut at Atlanta @ 6:00 p.m. ​

Wed., Aug. 12 — Dallas at Connecticut @ 7:00 p.m. on CBSSN

Fri., Aug. 14 — Connecticut at Chicago @ 7:00 p.m. on CBSSN (tentative)

Sun., Aug. 16 — Seattle at Connecticut @ 6:00 p.m.

Tue., Aug. 18 — Indiana at Connecticut @ 7:00 p.m. on CBSSN

Thu., Aug. 20 — Connecticut at Las Vegas @ 10:00 p.m. on CBSSN

Sat., Aug. 22 — New York at Connecticut @ 4:00 p.m. on CBSSN

Wed., Aug 26 — Connecticut at Phoenix @ 10:00 p.m. on CBSSN

Fri., Aug. 28 — Los Angeles at Connecticut @ 8:00 p.m. on CBSSN

Sun., Aug. 30 — Connecticut at Washington @ 4:00 p.m. ​

Tue., Sept. 1 — Connecticut at New York @ 7:00 p.m. on CBSSN

Thu., Sept. 3 — Las Vegas at Connecticut @ 8:00 p.m. ​

Sat., Sept. 5 — Connecticut at Indiana @ 4:00 p.m.

Wed., Sept. 9 — Phoenix at Connecticut @ 7:00 p.m. ​

Fri., Sept. 11 — Atlanta at Connecticut @ 7:00 p.m.

The WNBA officially will kick off the regular season Saturday, July 25 with a matchup between the Seattle Storm and New York Liberty at 12 p.m. The season will be played entirely at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., due to COVID-19 concerns.

Thumbnail photo via Chris Poss/Connecticut Sun