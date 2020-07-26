Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Sun on Sunday opened its shortened 2020 season against the Minnesota Lynx, though it didn’t end exactly as Connecticut had hoped.

The Sun’s tempo and defense made things difficult for the Lynx before their fourth-quarter comeback. Minnesota ultimately defeated Connecticut 77-69, with Sylvia Fowles (17 points 18 rebounds) earning her first double-double of the season.

Alyssa Thomas also was dominant with a game-high 20 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals. DeWanna Bonner looked fantastic as well in her Sun debut, notching 19 points, eight boards, and three steals.

The Sun fall to 0-1 with the loss, while the Lynx move to 1-0.

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Jasmine Thomas

SG: Bria Holmes

PF: Alyssa Thomas

SF: DeWanna Bonner

C: Brionna Jones

SUN START OFF STRONG

The Lynx were first not he board, but Connecticut took a 5-4 lead thanks partly to DeWanna Bonner’s first points in a Sun uniform.

DeWanna Bonner is a Connecticut Sun! 1st points✔️ #SUNState pic.twitter.com/Nr10QVaWmW — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) July 26, 2020

Then, Thomas took over, shooting 4-for-4 from the field with 12 points, six rebounds, two assists and a steal. She matched the Lynx in scoring as the frame ended with the Sun up 19-12.

The Engine is back and running at full speed! #SUNState pic.twitter.com/K22csoJYyv — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) July 26, 2020

🔥 Perfect start for @athomas_25 as she puts up 12 PTS (4-4 FGM) and grabs 6 REB in the 1st quarter 🔥 📺: @espn pic.twitter.com/ivECmk1BBG — WNBA (@WNBA) July 26, 2020

MINNESOTA STAYS WITHIN REACH

The Sun extended their lead in the second to as much as nine points.

Natisha Hiedeman drained a beautiful deep 3-pointer from well beyond the arc to make it 19-12 early in the second.

Kaila Charles and Beatrice Mompremier got some time off the bench, with both rookies on the court together at points.

The Lynx made a run late in the quarter to bring themselves within three. But the Sun pulled back out to a 37-28 lead to end the half thanks to a hard drive to the basket from Bonner and a forced turnover on Minnesota’s final possession.

BONNER FINDS HER RHYTHM

By the end of the third, Bonner started to look like a natural fit in an orange jersey, contributing 15 points and five boards through the first 30 minutes.

The Sun enjoyed their largest leads of the game in the third, despite the Lynx containing Alyssa Thomas much better on defense. But Connecticut played some quality D of its own.

The Sun closed out the third up 57-50.

MINNESOTA COMES BACK

Just a few minutes into the final frame, Minnesota managed to pull within one point for the first time since the early minutes of the first.

Then, with about six minutes left in the game, a Fowles layup gave the Lynx their first lead since the start. Thomas forced a turnover but surprisingly missed the layup in transition, setting up Minnesota to take a 3-point lead.

A Jones jumper tied things up at 65 points apiece, but Crystal Dangerfield dropped an incredible triple from 24-feet out.

Napheesa Collier also made up for her slow start to give the Lynx a 70-65 lead midway through the fourth.

.@PHEEsespieces with the turnaround caps off a 12-2 run over the last 2:23 for the Lynx with 1 minute left in the 4th quarter! @minnesotalynx 74 – @ConnecticutSun 65 on @espn. pic.twitter.com/ynR9Cy2KXq — WNBA (@WNBA) July 26, 2020

Ultimately, the Sun couldn’t hold on after getting outscored 27-12 in the final frame.

PLAY OF THE GAME

Despite the outcome, this chemistry is nice to see so soon.

UP NEXT

The Sun return to play Tuesday with a WNBA Finals rematch against the Washington Mystics at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images