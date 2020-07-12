Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Two Connecticut Sun players have tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Sunday.

Natisha Hiedeman was the first to return a positive test during a round of coronavirus testing conducted between June 28 and July 5 and did not travel to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. with the team last week as a result, according to the press release. Sun head coach Curt Miller says the guard is recovering in Connecticut, according to the Hartford Courant’s Alexa Philippou.

Briann January was the second player to test positive for the virus. Miller says the guard returned her first positive test after passing her first six tests, preventing her from traveling to Florida with the team as well, per Philippou

Both players are expected to join the team at IMGA once they return two negative tests. They’ll then begin a second round of quarantine and testing once they arrive on campus.

The WNBA is scheduled to begin its abbreviated 2020 season Saturday, July 25.

Thumbnail photo via Chris Poss/Connecticut Sun