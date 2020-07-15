The NFL reportedly will have more players playing on the franchise tag than ever before.
The deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign long-term contracts with their respective teams came and went Wednesday, with 12 players not coming to terms on a deal, according to ESPN.
Since the franchise tag was implemented in 1993, the most players to play a full season under the tag was nine (2009, 2012), per the Worldwide Leader.
The list includes some big names like Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who will earn $31.4 million on the tag, and Cincinatti Bengals receiver A.J. Green, who’s one-year deal is set for $17.9 million.
The other 10 players included one tight ends, two offensive linemen, three defensive ends, one outside linebacker, one defensive tackle and two safeties.
Here’s the full list of players:
— Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott
— Cincinatti Bengals WR A.J. Green
— Los Angeles Chargers TE Hunter Henry
— Washington Redskins G Brandon Scherff
— New England Patriots G Joe Thuney
— Baltimore Ravens DE Matt Judon
— Jacksonville Jaguars DE Yannick Ngakoue
— New York Giants DT Leonard Williams
— Pittsburgh Steelers DE Bud Dupree
— Tampa Bay Buccaneers OLB Shaq Barrett
— Denver Broncos S Justin Simmons
— Minnesota Vikings S Anthony Harris
Of course, all are just hoping they’ll have a chance to strap on the pads later this month in preparation for the 2020 NFL season.
More NFL: What Franchise Tag Deadline Passing Means For Joe Thuney, Patriots
Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images