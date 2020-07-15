The franchise tag deadline came and went Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, and quarterback Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys did not agree to terms on an extension.
Now, the signal-caller will play the 2020 season on a franchise tag, earning $31.4 million.
And while Prescott told NFL Network’s Jane Slater he’s “grateful and blessed” Wednesday, his brother, Tad Prescott, certainly isn’t as pleased.
“There is a reason I was never a @DallasCowboys fan growing up or before they drafted @Dak after today who knows how much longer I’ll be cheering for them,” Tad Prescott tweeted Monday, 10 minutes after the 4 p.m. deadline.
There is a reason I was never a @dallascowboys fan growing up or before they drafted @dak after today, who knows how much longer I’ll be cheering for them.
— Tad Prescott (@86Prescott) July 15, 2020
The Cowboys’ last-ditch effort to sign Prescott to a long-term deal offered him between $33-35 million annually with a $50 million signing bonus and $110 million guaranteed. Prescott wanted to sign the deal but there wasn’t enough time to get it done, per Slater.
The deal included a 50M signing bonus and 70M over the first two years. I'm told Dak Prescott wanted to get this deal done but it was just too late per source informed. #Cowboys https://t.co/3h16v7kcIq
— Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) July 15, 2020
Now, the two parties will not be able to negotiate on a new contract until January.
More NFL: Derrick Henry, Titans Agree To Four-Year, $50M Extension
Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images