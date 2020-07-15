The franchise tag deadline came and went Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, and quarterback Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys did not agree to terms on an extension.

Now, the signal-caller will play the 2020 season on a franchise tag, earning $31.4 million.

And while Prescott told NFL Network’s Jane Slater he’s “grateful and blessed” Wednesday, his brother, Tad Prescott, certainly isn’t as pleased.

“There is a reason I was never a @DallasCowboys fan growing up or before they drafted @Dak after today who knows how much longer I’ll be cheering for them,” Tad Prescott tweeted Monday, 10 minutes after the 4 p.m. deadline.

The Cowboys’ last-ditch effort to sign Prescott to a long-term deal offered him between $33-35 million annually with a $50 million signing bonus and $110 million guaranteed. Prescott wanted to sign the deal but there wasn’t enough time to get it done, per Slater.

Now, the two parties will not be able to negotiate on a new contract until January.

