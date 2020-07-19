Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There’s no need for further rumor mongering. Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers are over.

Speculation of a breakup between the retired NASCAR star and Green Pay Packers quarterback ramped up earlier this week after the internet realized Patrick had unfollowed Rodgers on Instagram. Plus, neither had posted about the other on social media for months, leaving many to infer the two, who had been dating since late 2017/early 2018, had broken up.

Well, Patrick, through a publicist, has confirmed the split.

From a story recently published by E!:

Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers are going their separate ways after dating for over two years.

Danica’s rep confirms to E! News that she and the Packers star are “no longer together.”

Rodgers currently is dating actress Shailene Woodley, according to multiple celebrity gossip websites. Of course, that information should be taken with a grain of salt.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images