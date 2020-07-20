Danica Patrick’s Instagram activity over the weekend raised a few eyebrows.
The retired NASCAR star last week confirmed (through a publicist) her breakup with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The two dated for just over two years.
Patrick on Saturday used her Instagram story to share a pair of messages about relationships. Both posts were taken from accounts run by popular relationship advisors. It’s unclear whether she was alluding to her romance to Rodgers or to relationships in general.
Here’s one from licensed marriage and family therapist Vienna Pharaon:
View this post on Instagram
Closing down the day with this. Here is your journal entry. What patterns do you maintain through chosen relationships? What role do you keep by choosing who you let in? What might you block for yourself that you might actually need in a friendship or different dynamic? Are you perpetuating something or are you creating space for something you need for healing? Just be in this space with observer glasses on. You don’t need to make much of it right now other than noticing it and being with it. If you have some insight, leave it below. #mindfulmft
Here’s another from relationship coach Connor Beaton:
View this post on Instagram
Ever heard the saying "you're not responsible for the pain you were given, but you are responsible for healing it?"⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ This is why. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Because the pain we've been given is the pain we will naturally pass on if we don't tend to this part of ourself. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ But why should we bother? Whats the point of dealing with our pain?⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Because our pain points to our purpose. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Not always, but often. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Most people looking for a deeper sense of purpose have a wellspring of unexpressed, unfelt, and un-dealt with pain. And navigating that pain can bring a tremendous amount of insight and clarity to who they are as a person, and what brings them fulfillment. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ So if you are wanting to lead your family, business, and self more effectively – deal with your pain, or your pain will deal with your life.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ______⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Men, if you've been trying to figure out how to heal the pain in your life, how is the time. Check out my men's group The Alliance to join other men doing the work to lead more fulfilling lives. Link in my bio to learn more.
Make of those what you will.
Rodgers, 36, now is rumored to be dating 28-year-old actress Shailene Woodley.
More Entertainment: Tom Brady Wishes Gisele Bundchen ‘Happy Birthday’ In New Instagram Post
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images