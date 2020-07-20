Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Danica Patrick’s Instagram activity over the weekend raised a few eyebrows.

The retired NASCAR star last week confirmed (through a publicist) her breakup with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The two dated for just over two years.

Patrick on Saturday used her Instagram story to share a pair of messages about relationships. Both posts were taken from accounts run by popular relationship advisors. It’s unclear whether she was alluding to her romance to Rodgers or to relationships in general.

Here’s one from licensed marriage and family therapist Vienna Pharaon:

Here’s another from relationship coach Connor Beaton:

Make of those what you will.

Rodgers, 36, now is rumored to be dating 28-year-old actress Shailene Woodley.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images