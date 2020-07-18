Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Friday’s feel-good story is brought to you by Daniel Bard.

Bard’s Major League Baseball career appeared to be over after the right-hander flamed out with the Boston Red Sox in 2012 and failed to pick things back up with the Chicago Cubs, Texas Rangers, St. Louis Cardinals and New York Mets, which prompted him to retire from baseball in 2017. But he experienced a change of heart earlier this year, and what began as a relative pipe dream turned into a great story of redemption.

The 35-year-old in February signed a minor-league deal with the Rockies and impressed in spring training before MLB was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. Bard continued to look sharp upon the league’s restart, and Friday, he was informed he made Colorado’s 40-man roster.

Daniel Bard, Matt Kemp and Chris Owings have been informed they made the team. pic.twitter.com/dLw6BDfpXQ — Colorado Rockies 😷 (@Rockies) July 17, 2020

Whenever Bard takes the hill upon the start of the Rockies’ regular season, it will be his first big league action since 2013. Colorado is set to kick things off next Friday when it opens a three-game series against the Texas Rangers.

Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images