Former Boston Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski and manager Alex Cora were both fired after the 2019 season, but have kept in touch.

And Dombrowski is still high on the man he hired to coach Boston to a 2018 World Series victory, believing Cora’s role in the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal was exaggerated.

Dombrowski defended Cora recently on MassLive’s “The Fenway Rundown” podcast, hosted by Chris Cotillo.

“He’s viewed as the mastermind of putting (the Astros’ scandal) all together. I think there was a lot more involved in doing it,” Dombrowski said, via Cotillo. “I do know, with the Red Sox, I never felt we had anything going on like that. I was in constant contact with him and myself, being present… You’re not down there during the game but you get a pulse of what’s taking place, in general. You get surprised at times. I was surprised to see that was taking place.”

The former Sox executive also mentioned he feels that Cora will get another manager job in Major League Baseball, highly-touting his ability to lead a clubhouse and transparency.

“I think Alex is a great baseball man, he’s a good person,” Dombrowski said, via Cotillo. “He made a mistake, he fessed up to it and I think the world’s a forgiving place when you do that. I think he’ll be a manager in the future and an outstanding one for someone as years come by. “I think he can be a general manager if he chooses. He’s a very smart person overall. He knows the game inside and out. He has worked a little bit in the front office in Puerto Rico for the winter ball club there and even with putting their (World Baseball Classic) team together. I definitely think he could do that if he so chooses.” But at the end of the day, Dombrowski feels like he loves wearing a uniform in the dugout too much, and that we’ll see Cora as a manager after his one-year suspension.

