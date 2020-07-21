Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The search for David Pastrnak and Ondrej Kase continue.

Both Boston Bruins forwards were delayed getting to camp, and after appearing in just one session in the middle of last week, they haven’t been spotted on the ice since.

That remained the case for Tuesday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena.

Pastrnak and Kase were among those absent according to reporters in Brighton, as were Charlie McAvoy and Joakim Nordstrom. It is the second straight practice that McAvoy has not been around for.

However, the Bruins did welcome the return of Chris Wagner, who had been out for the previous two days.

Because of new league rules mandating any player absence be referred to as “unfit to play,” regardless of cause, it will likely remain unclear why Pastrnak, Kase, McAvoy and Nordstrom are — and have been — out.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images