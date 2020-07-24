When the wheels go up on the Bruins’ flight to Toronto, the expectation is David Pastrnak and Ondrej Kase will be on the plane with Boston.

The two forwards have appeared just once at Warrior Ice Arena since the start of training camp, and that was last Wednesday. And because of league rules mandating any absence be classified as “unfit to play” it’s unclear what exactly the situation is, though Pastrnak’s agent told multiple outlets last week the star winger did not test positive for COVID-19.

But following the team’s intrasquad scrimmage Friday, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy indicated that Pastrnak and Kase are expected to travel with the team to Toronto. Nick Ritchie, who has missed the last two days, also is expected to be with the team.

“That’s what’s been indicated to me. And of course, that could change but that’s the plan right now,” Cassidy said. “So, we hope that everyone is cleared to go at 5:30 on Sunday, unless we hear differently.”

The Bruins are scheduled to leave for Ontario on Sunday.

