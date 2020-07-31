Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

No, David Pastrnak wasn’t hacked.

The Boston Bruins winger sent out a tweet claiming he believed that Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson was the “best goal scorer in the league.”

Of course, Pastrnak was tied with Wilson’s teammate, Alex Ovechkin, for the NHL’s lead in goals with 48 — earning them the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy. So it certainly was a bit odd and left many to wonder whether someone took Pastrnak’s phone and played a friendly prank.

But it wasn’t that at all.

“I just felt like it,” he said on his Zoom postgame press conference after Boston’s 4-1 exhibition loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. “I wanted to say it. It was my opinion. Nobody hacked my Twitter. It was all me and it was my own fingers typed that in. It was a little side bet with Tom from back in the day.”

That settles that. What was the bet? Well, that we don’t know.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images