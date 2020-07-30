Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Pastrnak and NHL games are back.

And yes, it is the end of July.

The Boston Bruins star winger traveled with the team to Toronto after taking part in just one training camp practice. And beginning Saturday, the Bruins and 23 other teams will begin the round-robin tournament and qualifying round of the NHL’s restart.

In the latest “NESN Bruins Podcast,” NESN.com’s Mike Cole and Logan Mullen discuss the return of Pastrnak and the reason he missed so much of Phase 3. They also do a full preview of both the round-robin tournament and qualifying round series for both conferences.

Listen to the episode in the player below, or click here to listen on Spotify or iTunes. https://nesn.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/BRUINS-POD-0730.mp3

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images