Reports of Patrick Mahomes’ contract extension turned heads Monday, and for good reason.

The Super Bowl champion quarterback and the Kansas City Chiefs agreed to terms on a 10-year deal that is rumored to be worth up to $503 million.

The contract would be the biggest in the history of sports, never mind just the NFL.

And his peers around the league couldn’t be happier for him.

Players took to Twitter after news broke to express congratulatory messages to the young QB.

Starting with Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is due for his own pay day soon, along with other young athletes who have emerged as franchise quarterbacks.

Respect given where respect is due.

More: Patrick Mahomes’ Deal Is Worth More Than Elton John (And Other Random Thoughts)

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images