Reports of Patrick Mahomes’ contract extension turned heads Monday, and for good reason.

The Super Bowl champion quarterback and the Kansas City Chiefs agreed to terms on a 10-year deal that is rumored to be worth up to $503 million.

The contract would be the biggest in the history of sports, never mind just the NFL.

And his peers around the league couldn’t be happier for him.

Players took to Twitter after news broke to express congratulatory messages to the young QB.

Starting with Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is due for his own pay day soon, along with other young athletes who have emerged as franchise quarterbacks.

Pat Mahomes is worth every penny. — Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) July 6, 2020

The Young man deserve it all. One of the best I’ve been around. One of the Greats. #15 #RunItBack — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) July 6, 2020

Congratulations @PatrickMahomes you deserve that brotha… 🙏🏿 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) July 6, 2020

Yes sir my bro we going crazy https://t.co/ITrvfXhdGx — Ty Hill (@cheetah) July 6, 2020

10 years!!! What a blessing, bro deserves it all too!! — Budda Baker (@buddabaker32) July 6, 2020

Pat getting a baseball contract is so fitting — Kendall Fuller (@KeFu11er) July 6, 2020

Mahomes at the crib right now like . pic.twitter.com/jIYxkPUJ1v — Tony Jefferson II (@_tonyjefferson) July 6, 2020

If it’s anybody in the world that deserve that much money it’s my homie blessings to him and his family seriously good humble dude low maintenance all about football and winning..! — King me (@sammywatkins) July 6, 2020

And he DESERVES EVERY PENNY!!! ✊🏾 https://t.co/0Z12Qj0nsG — Jerome Baker Jr. (@Lastname_Baker) July 6, 2020

I think I’m gonna train my son to be a Quarterback from the time he born🤷🏾‍♂️ — Shaun Dion Hamilton (@iam_sdh20) July 6, 2020

Omg!!! Bra can start his own team… https://t.co/SS4MfoRuwX — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) July 6, 2020

Respect given where respect is due.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images