Kendrick Perkins caused quite the confusion Tuesday… And we’re not sure what it even boils down to.

The ex-Boston Celtic and current media personality went on ESPN’s “First Take” on Tuesday and shared how he now believes the Toronto Raptors have the edge in the Eastern Conference, and not the Celtics, who he believed could make a run to the NBA Finals last month.

While Celtics fans may disagree with Perkins’ change of heart, that’s not where the confusion comes in — it’s more about Perkins’ reasoning of “Losing Kemba,” as he tweeted. Essentially, it has some wondering if Perkins knows something regarding Walker’s knee injury, or something else, that would cause the point guard to not play for the C’s in Orlando.

Anyway, here’s Perkins’ tweet, which started the confusion:

I picked the Celtics earlier as the team that could beat the Bucks based on where they were at the time. Losing Kemba, who is one of their top 3 guys and the guy that keeps the ship afloat puts them in a different situation. Changes everything!Next up, the Toronto Raptors!! https://t.co/jKatjMDJ6i — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) July 28, 2020

And here’s how some responded:

Wait where did Kemba go https://t.co/S7RuH66C4n — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) July 28, 2020

I have no idea. Kemba Walker played as much as was planned on Sunday. He was all smiles on the bench. After the game nothing was said that he had any issues. Nothing has been said by anyone else. Brad Stevens will speak with the media at 6:30 and I'm sure it will be a question. https://t.co/rEYdvQWEzj — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) July 28, 2020

Uhhhh, is Kemba lost? Maybe just that he isn’t 100%? What is happening? https://t.co/4qbmbatKWh — Marc Bertrand (@Marc_Bertrand) July 28, 2020

I guess Kemba Walker vanished? https://t.co/UxLXJOAbeA — Ev Singleton (@EvGuyBoston) July 28, 2020

did something happen to kemba? — president mike (@michaelis4real) July 28, 2020

Wait, does Perk no something we don't??? Did we lose Kemba??? pic.twitter.com/cjylY3CVgo — Kiran Misra (@KiranMisra15) July 28, 2020

We’re just as confused as everyone else, but hopefully Walker will be a full go when the Celtics take the floor Thursday against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images