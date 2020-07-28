Kendrick Perkins caused quite the confusion Tuesday… And we’re not sure what it even boils down to.

The ex-Boston Celtic and current media personality went on ESPN’s “First Take” on Tuesday and shared how he now believes the Toronto Raptors have the edge in the Eastern Conference, and not the Celtics, who he believed could make a run to the NBA Finals last month.

While Celtics fans may disagree with Perkins’ change of heart, that’s not where the confusion comes in — it’s more about Perkins’ reasoning of “Losing Kemba,” as he tweeted. Essentially, it has some wondering if Perkins knows something regarding Walker’s knee injury, or something else, that would cause the point guard to not play for the C’s in Orlando.

Anyway, here’s Perkins’ tweet, which started the confusion:

And here’s how some responded:

We’re just as confused as everyone else, but hopefully Walker will be a full go when the Celtics take the floor Thursday against the Milwaukee Bucks.

