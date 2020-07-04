Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson watched his organization strangely ship off All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins this offseason.
It seems, however, the signal-caller has an idea for another All-Pro he wouldn’t mind seeing fill in: Antonio Brown.
Well, at least that’s what we’re assuming after deciphering a subtle tweet Watson posted Thursday.
Check out Watson’s response to former NFL receiver Chad Johnson’s tweet:
— Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) July 3, 2020
Brown, of course, remains a free agent after an 11-day stint with the New England Patriots in September.
And while it was his off-field troubles that kept him sidelined last season, the 31-year-old wideout has had his name circulated in a few different NFL rumors this offseason, with the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers among those tied to Brown in speculation.
Brown also posted a video of him working out with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson earlier this week.
