Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson watched his organization strangely ship off All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins this offseason.

It seems, however, the signal-caller has an idea for another All-Pro he wouldn’t mind seeing fill in: Antonio Brown.

Well, at least that’s what we’re assuming after deciphering a subtle tweet Watson posted Thursday.

Check out Watson’s response to former NFL receiver Chad Johnson’s tweet:

Brown, of course, remains a free agent after an 11-day stint with the New England Patriots in September.

And while it was his off-field troubles that kept him sidelined last season, the 31-year-old wideout has had his name circulated in a few different NFL rumors this offseason, with the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers among those tied to Brown in speculation.

Brown also posted a video of him working out with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson earlier this week.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images