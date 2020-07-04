Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson watched his organization strangely ship off All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins this offseason.

It seems, however, the signal-caller has an idea for another All-Pro he wouldn’t mind seeing fill in: Antonio Brown.

Well, at least that’s what we’re assuming after deciphering a subtle tweet Watson posted Thursday.

Check out Watson’s response to former NFL receiver Chad Johnson’s tweet:

Brown, of course, remains a free agent after an 11-day stint with the New England Patriots in September.

And while it was his off-field troubles that kept him sidelined last season, the 31-year-old wideout has had his name circulated in a few different NFL rumors this offseason, with the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers among those tied to Brown in speculation.

Brown also posted a video of him working out with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson earlier this week.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images