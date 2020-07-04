Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Los Angeles Dodgers fans who were looking forward to watching their newest starting pitcher take the mound for the shortened Major League Baseball season will have to wait until next year.

The 2018 World Series champion and 2012 Cy Young winner announced his decision on Saturday via Instagram.

“After considerable thought and discussion with my family and the Dodgers, I have decided it is in the best interest of my health and my family’s health for me to not play this season,” Price said in his statement.

“I will miss my teammates and will be cheering for them throughout the season and on to a World Series victory. I’m sorry I won’t be playing for you this year, but look forward to representing you next year.”

Price is the biggest name in baseball to sit out thus far. Per USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale, Price would have been paid around $11.8 million if all 60 regular season games were played, and about $6 million would have come from the Red Sox.

Re: Price opting out: 1) He’s a very influential figure in the game. His willingness to walk away from $11.5M may impact calculus of others. 2) Sox won’t have to pay $5.7M share of his $ this year. 3) Luxury tax implications unclear. Those are still being collectively bargained. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) July 4, 2020

As part of the return-to-play protocols, the MLB has given players the right to opt out of the season, but will only continue to pay players who are at “high risk” of contracting the virus their prorated salary. Others will receive service time only.

Earlier in the pandemic, Price personally paid each minor league player in the Dodgers system $1,000 each for the month of June.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images