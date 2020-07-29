Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s safe to say there’s no love lost between the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Astros and Dodgers cleared their benches Tuesday night in the series opener at Minute Maid Park. Joe Kelly threw behind both Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa, the latter of whom caught some choice words from the right-hander. Kelly and the Dodgers ultimately garnered the last laugh with a 5-2 win.

The sides will wrap up their quick two-game set Wednesday. Dustin May will toe the rubber for LA opposite Houston righty Cristian Javier, who will be making his first big league start in place of the injured Justin Verlander.

Here’s how to watch Dodgers vs. Astros online:

When: Wednesday, July 29 at 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Erik Williams/USA TODAY Sports Images