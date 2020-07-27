Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We have bad news for baseball fans hoping to see Donald Trump’s fastball.

The United States President on Sunday canceled his plan to throw out the first pitch before a scheduled Aug. 15 game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees. The decision arrived just three days after Trump announced his intention to throw out the first pitch.

Trump, using language some might consider offensive, cited his focus on the COVID-19 pandemic as reason for cancelling his appearance at Yankee Stadium.

Take a look:

Because of my strong focus on the China Virus, including scheduled meetings on Vaccines, our economy and much else, I won’t be able to be in New York to throw out the opening pitch for the @Yankees on August 15th. We will make it later in the season! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2020

Neither Trump nor the White House have specified a potential make-up date.

