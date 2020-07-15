Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones issued a dose of reality Tuesday, reminding everyone it’s impossible to maintain any sort of social distancing in the game of football.

The 26-year-old isn’t the only member of the Patriots concerned about how the 2020 NFL season will go on amid the coronavirus pandemic either.

Jones’ tweet quickly garnered responses from a pair of New England defensive stalwarts, Dont’a Hightower and Patrick Chung, both of whom were on the same page as the versatile DB.

Ain’t no way — Dont'a Hightower (@zeus30hightower) July 14, 2020

Not a damn shot. They are trippin https://t.co/QJ3MffN1iC — Patrick Chung (@PatrickChung23) July 14, 2020

Similar sentiments have been expressed among some of the league’s biggest stars like Aaron Rodgers and J.J. Watt. The Green Bay Packers quarterback still is unsure if there will be a 2020 season, while the Houston Texans pass rusher hasn’t yet committed to playing if the campaign does go on as scheduled.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images