There’s a reason Dr. Anthony Fauci never made a Major League Baseball roster.

No, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases never was considered for an MLB roster. But he did throw out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the very first game of the league’s abbreviated 2020 season between the Washington Nationals and New York Yankees.

Unfortunately, his throw wasn’t very good. And the Internet certainly let him know it.

But Fauci defended his horrific throw in a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal’s Ben Cohen.

“I completely destroyed my arm,” the 79-year-old said. “My arm was hanging down around my shoes.

“Instead of doing my normal motion of just lobbing the ball, which would’ve been the best thing to do, I thought, ‘Oh, baby, I better put a lot of different oomph into it.’ And I did. And you saw what happened.”

Here’s another look at Fauci’s first pitch, via ESPN:

Dr. Anthony Fauci threw out the first pitch before the Nationals-Yankees game. pic.twitter.com/04Tbkh7Voa — ESPN (@espn) July 23, 2020

Fair enough.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images