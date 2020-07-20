Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Washington Nationals will have an ace on the mound come Opening Day. (No, we’re not talking about Max Scherzer, either.)

“Nats super-fan” Dr. Anthony Fauci has accepted the team’s invitation to throw out the ceremonial first pitch Thursday at Nationals Park when Washington welcomes the New York Yankees to town for Major League Baseball’s first game of its abbreviated 2020 season, the team announced Monday in a statement. Fauci, director of the NIAID, has helped lead the United States during its battle with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Dr. Fauci has been a true champion for our country during the COVID-19 pandemic and throughout his distinguished career, so it is only fitting that we honor him as we kick off the 2020 season and defend out World Series Championship title,” the team said, per the statement.

A statement from the Washington Nationals regarding Opening Day. pic.twitter.com/iejxXeAA4V — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 20, 2020

The Nationals and Yankees kick off the season Thursday at 7: 08 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images